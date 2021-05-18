NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 58-year-old man crossing the street in Brooklyn.
The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday near Bayard Street and McGuinness Boulevard in Williamsburg.READ MORE: Exclusive: Whistleblower Alleges Queens Company Ordered Health Clinic Workers To Over Dilute Doses Of COVID Vaccine
Police said the victim was in a crosswalk but walking against the light when he was hit by a black Rolls Royce sedan.READ MORE: Unruly Passenger From Upstate New York Forces JetBlue Flight To Be Diverted
The driver took off, leaving the man lying in the street with severe trauma. He was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
His name has not been released.MORE NEWS: 'Irresponsible:' MTA Says Mayor's Plan To Add 250 Subway Officers Isn't Enough To Combat Recent Crime
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.