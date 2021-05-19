NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A child was injured after falling through a subway gate in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. at Rudd Playground in Bushwick.
Police say an 11-year-old boy fell several feet through an open subway gate that runs through the playground. He landed inside the subway station on the station platform.
According to police, the boy was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The city Parks Department said in part, "The health and safety of this child is on hearts and minds."
Parks crews were sent to the scene to inspect the gate.