TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is offering new incentives to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced starting Wednesday, those who receive at least one vaccine dose can enter to win dinner with the governor and the First Lady.

Also, residents who get their first dose in the month of May can receive a free glass of wine from a participating winery.

Starting May 27, vaccinated residents can receive a “Vax Pass,” allowing them free access to state parks through the end of the year.

