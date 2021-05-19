NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Demi Lovato announced that they are nonbinary and are changing their pronouns to “they-them.”
In an Twitter post, the pop singer says they don't identify as male or female.
“I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering,” Lovato says in the video.
"I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering," Lovato says in the video.

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you've seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo
The announcement comes after Lovato announced that they are pansexual in March.
They also recently shared their struggles with addiction and mental health in a documentary which chronicled their life before and after a near-fatal overdose in 2018.