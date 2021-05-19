BREAKING1 Dead, 1 Critically Hurt In Bronx Elevator Collapse
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Demi Lovato announced that they are nonbinary and are changing their pronouns to “they-them.”

In an Twitter post, the pop singer says they don’t identify as male or female.

“I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering,” Lovato says in the video.

The announcement comes after Lovato announced that they are pansexual in March.

They also recently shared their struggles with addiction and mental health in a documentary which chronicled their life before and after a near-fatal overdose in 2018.

