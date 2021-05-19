Today will be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the upper 80s… a 90° reading inland can’t be ruled out. Also, this will likely be our warmest day of the year so far.
Tonight will be another mild one with temps only falling into the 60s in the city… 50s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and about 10 degrees cooler with highs in the 70s… 80s inland and 70s/60s along the coast.
Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Friday with 80s inland and 70s/60s along the coast.