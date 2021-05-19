NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say threatened a food delivery worker in an apparent case of road rage in Brooklyn.
The altercation began shortly before 5:30 p.m. on May 10 near South 2nd and Havemeyer streets in Williamsburg.
Police said the suspect was driving a black Toyota Sienna minivan when he got into a dispute with the 22-year-old worker on an e-bike.
Surveillance video shows the suspect get out of his vehicle and start yelling at the man.
At the next intersection, he allegedly cut off the victim, got out of his vehicle again and lifted his jacket to reveal a handgun in his waistband.
No shots were fired, and the worker rode off unharmed.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.