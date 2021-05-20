NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Google on Thursday announced plans to open its first retail store in New York City.
The Google Store will open at 15th Street and 9th Avenue in Chelsea this summer, according to the tech giant.
Google says, "customers will be able to browse and buy an extensive selection of products… ranging from Pixel phones to Nest products, Fitbit devices to Pixelbooks and more."
The company said it will require masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing inside the store. The number of customers allowed inside at one time will be limited.
Google did not immediately announce a date for the store’s grand opening.