NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 is getting a look Thursday at an island oasis off Manhattan’s west coast.
Little Island at Pier 55 is a work of art, held above the Hudson River at 14th Street by 132 concrete tulip structures.
The 2.4-acre park was conceived and mostly paid for by a donation from billionaire Barry Diller and his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.
FLASHBACK: Barry Diller, Wife Diane Von Furstenberg Providing Over $100M For New Park In Meatpacking District
Little Island features unique views, landscaped gardens, and an outdoor amphitheater.
It opens to the public on Friday.
CBS2 will have more on this story during the News at 5 & 6 p.m.