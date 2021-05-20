By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a glorious Thursday it was! While cooler than the very warm Wednesday, temps were still well above normal for most of the area. Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows bottoming out in the mid/upper 50s around the City, with perhaps some upper 40s for the ‘burbs.READ MORE: Democratic Mayoral Candidates Facing Opposition While Campaigning In New York City Police Officer Slashed In Face In Dobbs Ferry; Suspect In Custody
Tomorrow will shape up to be another beautiful day, and in fact, a near repeat of today! Expect mainly sunny skies with light breezes and temperatures in the mid 70s in NYC, low 80s for inland spots, and 60s along the coast. Minimal chance for a few drops but most folks stay dry.Music Legends Attend Groundbreaking For Construction Of Bronx Affordable Housing And Hip Hop Museum Complex
Things heat up big time for the weekend with temps in the low/mid 80s on Saturday, but there is a risk for scattered afternoon showers and storms. Sunday will be a brighter and warmer day with sunshine and temps possibly reaching 90… Stay tuned!