NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State is offering a new incentive to get more people vaccinated.

Officials hope big bucks will help lure them to get their shot.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the initiative Thursday.

Anyone who gets vaccinated next week at one of the state’s 10 mass vaccination sites will get a scratch-off lottery ticket for the $5 Million Mega Multiplier lotto.

The top prize is $5 million.

