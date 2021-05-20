NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State is offering a new incentive to get more people vaccinated.
Officials hope big bucks will help lure them to get their shot.READ MORE: Mask Mandate Lifted For Fully Vaccinated New Yorkers, But Private Businesses Split On Enforcement
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the initiative Thursday.READ MORE: New Study Finds Breast Cancer Patients Treated With Chemotherapy Didn't Have Increased Risk For COVID Infection
Anyone who gets vaccinated next week at one of the state’s 10 mass vaccination sites will get a scratch-off lottery ticket for the $5 Million Mega Multiplier lotto.
The top prize is $5 million.MORE NEWS: New Jersey Offers Dinner With Governor, Free Wine & More As Incentives To Get Vaccinated
