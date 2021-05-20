CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
BAYONNE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey welcome the CMACGM Marco Polo on Thursday.

It is the largest container ship ever to call at a port on the East Coast.

The Port Authority says the raising of the roadway of the Bayonne Bridge and the deepening of the navigational channels will allow newer, ultra-large cargo ships to serve our area.

In a statement, Port Authority President Rick Cotton said the ships “increasingly carry the food, supplies and goods needed to sustain millions of residents, support thousands of jobs and keep businesses open.”

