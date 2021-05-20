BAYONNE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey welcome the CMACGM Marco Polo on Thursday.
It is the largest container ship ever to call at a port on the East Coast.
Did you see the #CMACGMMarcoPolo, the largest container vessel to ever call the U.S. East Coast and @PortNYNJ, out in NY Harbor? The 16022 TEU vessel, made her way to #portofnynj docking at @APMTerminals carrying a variety of consumer goods for the NY/NJ region and beyond. pic.twitter.com/IUH7RyYutT
— Port Authority of NY & NJ. Wear a Face Covering. (@PANYNJ) May 20, 2021
The Port Authority says the raising of the roadway of the Bayonne Bridge and the deepening of the navigational channels will allow newer, ultra-large cargo ships to serve our area.
In a statement, Port Authority President Rick Cotton said the ships “increasingly carry the food, supplies and goods needed to sustain millions of residents, support thousands of jobs and keep businesses open.”