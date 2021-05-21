CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:child out window, Local TV, New Jersey, Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A 4-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after plunging from a sixth floor window.

Officials say it happened around 2:20 p.m. on Oxford Street near Raymond Boulevard in Newark.

Responding police officers found the child unresponsive. He was rushed to University Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

