NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Big piles of garbage are overtaking the sidewalks in one Bronx neighborhood.

Residents say the situation is worse than ever and they want the city to clean up the mess.

An ice cream truck was a welcome sight for kids in the Allerton neighborhood, but situated just a few feet away from overflowing trash cans, the sweet treats were not so appetizing.

“It’s just ridiculous, you know. You got kids out here that are playing around,” Allerton resident Jose Mercado told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

He says it’s becoming more difficult to take pride in a place that’s overrun with garbage.

The bins in this section of the Bronx are so full of old food and junk, people started cramming paper and plastic cups into potholes. Wrappers and bags are strewn across the sidewalk and stuffed into flower beds.

“It’s out of control,” Mercado said.

“It’s not right. That’s why we have an infestation of rats all over the place,” Allerton resident Bobbie Brooks said.

“It’s like a sea of garbage,” Allerton resident Aaron Viltres said.

Store owners say people have taken to dumping their own trash outside their shops.

“Nobody cares. We have to clean it every day,” store worker Hassan Seleh said.

On the side streets, there isn’t a trash can in sight.

Those who are disgusted say they understood why city service was lagging during the height of the pandemic, but this is unacceptable.

“Get on the ground and speak to your citizens,” Viltres said. “It’s not rocket science to see that there’s no garbage cans available for us to use.”

“Sanitation really doesn’t do anything about it,” Mercado said.

The Sanitation Department says basket collection takes place daily between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The department also says there are 23,000 litter baskets across the city, but people can suggest a location by calling 311.

