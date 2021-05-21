WINDSOR, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Amazon has temporarily shut down a warehouse construction project in Connecticut after a noose was found at the site for the seventh time.
The disturbing discoveries have been made at a site in Windsor, just north of Hartford.
Most recently, a rope tied like a noose was found Wednesday.
The first noose was found at the site in April.
Amazon says it’s closing the site until Monday so additional security measures can be put in place.
“The NAACP will continue to find out who is exactly on this site and whose lives have been threatened,” said Scot X Esdaile, Connecticut NAACP president.
"We believe that this was hung with the intention of creating a disturbance on the job site, so we are treating it as a noose that was sending a message," Windsor Police Department Chief Donald Melanson said.
A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the culprits.