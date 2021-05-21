NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Travelers experienced delays this morning at airports across the country.
American Airlines resolved a systemwide outage around 6 a.m. that affected American and JetBlue customers.
Crowding has subsided following an earlier outage of the check-in system used by JetBlue and American Airlines. Please check with your airline for the status of your flight.
Video from social media showed a very crowded terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The outage delayed people from checking in for their flights.