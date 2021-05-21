CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Catholic churches across Brooklyn and Queens are easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Beginning this weekend, all churches can return to 100% capacity.

Pews between occupied rows will no longer be roped off.

Social distancing is still required for those who are not vaccinated, and masks will be mandatory for unvaccinated parishioners.

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio says the Diocese of Brooklyn will be relying on the honesty of the faithful as to their vaccination status.

