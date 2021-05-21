(CBSNewYork)- Mets ace Jacob deGrom made a rehab start on Thursday night for the team’s Low-A affiliate, the Port St. Lucie Mets against the Palm Beach Cardinals. As you’d probably expect from a pitcher of deGrom’s caliber, the opposing hitters couldn’t really touch him as he struck out eight across three innings allowing no hits or walks in just 41 pitches.

The players in Low-A are often just starting their career so it’s not surprising that deGrom was overpowering. The Cardinals’ social media team had some fun with it though taking to Twitter asking for help.

Jacob deGrom is throwing 102 MPH… Someone send help. — Palm Beach Cardinals (@GoPBCardinals) May 20, 2021

The social commentary kept going throughout the night with the team asking what exactly they’re supposed to do with deGrom’s fastball tweeting out a clip of it and tagging the Mets’ team account.

C'mon @Mets, what do you expect us to do with this? pic.twitter.com/ztGLdCiUja — Palm Beach Cardinals (@GoPBCardinals) May 20, 2021

After being removed following the third inning, the team even had some fun with Mets owner Steve Cohen.

The Mets’ affiliate ended up getting the win 7-0 and the Cardinals team account also made sure to make a joke about the run support that deGrom was given.

Oh, so NOW the Mets give Jacob deGrom run support…#BeachBirds pic.twitter.com/2CKwB8XWYN — Palm Beach Cardinals (@GoPBCardinals) May 21, 2021

The deGrom start marked the second straight night in which the Port St. Lucie Mets featured a major league starter. On Wednesday night, Noah Syndergaard made his return to the mound and struck out five hitters over four innings of work allowing just one hit.

Are you though? Are you REALLY sorry? https://t.co/KrjfhsGkEt — Palm Beach Cardinals (@GoPBCardinals) May 21, 2021

The Mets’ social account did respond to the Cardinals’ request for help saying they would take deGrom back and apologizing for the inconvenience. The Cardinals’ weren’t so sure that the apology was sincere.