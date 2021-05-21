By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy Friday morning, everyone!
Expect another beauty of a day across the region, with a near-repeat of what we had yesterday! Skies will be mainly clear from start to finish, and there is at best a 10% chance for a stray shower this afternoon.
Otherwise, expect temps reaching the mid/upper 70s in NYC… cooler out east along the shores thanks to a sea breeze… and quite toasty inland with temps easily soaring into the mid and upper 80s.
Things heat up big time for the weekend with temps in the low/mid 80s on Saturday, but there is a risk for scattered afternoon showers and storms. Sunday will be a brighter and warmer day with sunshine and temps possibly reaching 90… Stay tuned!