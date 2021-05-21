NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Better Business Bureau is warning buyers of a scam involving used car sales.
They say more people are shopping online because of the pandemic, but they warn that scammers are posting fake ads for used cars.
Vehicles are priced low and buyers are told it has to sell fast and that the car will be delivered after sending money to a third-party account.
"Every day, Better Business Bureaus are hearing from people who found a car or other vehicle online, sent money for the car and were just ripped off. Car didn't exist. They never got it. It was simply a fraud," said Steve Baker, a BBB investigation specialist.
Officials say the third-party escrow companies usually are non-existent and the money goes right to the scammer.