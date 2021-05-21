NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fans can now sit in 100% capacity sections at Yankee Stadium, if they can prove they are fully vaccinated.
The stadium will debut the new seating policy for tonight's game against the Chicago White Sox.
People ages 16 and over who can prove their vaccination status will be allowed to sit in the sections.
Unvaccinated minors ages 15 and under can also sit there, if accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.
Social distancing will not be required in those sections.
Unvaccinated fans can attend the game, but will have to sit in other sections.