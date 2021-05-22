NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were shot during an attempted robbery at a Bronx subway station Saturday.
It happened inside the 182nd-183rd Street subway station.
Police say a 21-year-old man armed with a gun approached a 40-year-old man and tried to rob him.
The two men got into a struggle, and both were shot.
Both were taken to a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.