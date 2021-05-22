NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people are recovering and a teenager is in custody Saturday after a shooting outside a Brooklyn restaurant.
It happened on Washington Avenue in Prospect Heights around 9 p.m. Friday.
According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot in the foot and a 41-year-old woman was grazed in the eye. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Investigators said it appears the victims were not the intended targets.
A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody and police said a gun was recovered.