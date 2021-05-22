By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Ready or not, summer is here! Well, not officially… but it’ll sure be feeling like it this weekend.

Temps will climb into the low 90s for many of us. Luckily, the humidity will stay in check for the most part.

Expect partly sunny skies this afternoon. There’s a 10% risk of a very spotty storm… Most stay dry.

Temps will be cooler for the beaches, only in the 70s and low 80s. If you’re headed there for some relief, keep in mind the water is still very cold with a high rip current risk.

It’s then very mild overnight with temps only falling into the 60s.

Tomorrow we do it again! Partly to mostly sunny skies with a 20% storm risk by afternoon. The best bet would be north and west of the city.

By Monday, a cold front swings through and temps will be 20 degrees or so cooler to start the workweek.

Unfortunately, there’s no big maker over the next week. While the dry stretch is nice, we really could use some rain. We’re currently running about 3 inches behind for the spring season.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!