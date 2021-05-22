By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a summer-like Saturday we had! Temps jumped big time compared to yesterday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for many!
A couple of showers and storms moved through but we expect a tranquil night with temps only falling to 70 in NYC under partly clear skies.
Tomorrow's gonna be another sizzler with temps once again in the upper 80s and low 90s away from the shores… But the good news is that humidity will be relatively low.
Once again, we expect a couple of late-day/evening showers and storms, but by no means a washout.

Temps crash big time as we start the new workweek, with high temperatures only reaching the mid and upper 60s under mostly sunny skies… But the heat will be back mid-week. Stay tuned!