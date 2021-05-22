NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man at the Union Square subway station.
It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on the southbound N/Q/R train platform.
Police say a 44-year-old man got into an argument with the teen, who then stabbed the man in the neck with an unknown cutting instrument.
The teen got away on a Brooklyn-bound L train.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police on Saturday said they had arrested 19-year-old Daquan Benbow, of Brooklyn, in connection to the incident.
Benbow has been charged with assault.