NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two firefighters were hurt battling a fire at a building in Greenwich Village overnight.
Flames sent thick, black smoke into the air over Bleeker Street.
About 200 firefighters responded to the scene on Bleeker between Thompson and Sullivan Streets.
The fire is under control.
The injured firefighters are expected to be OK.