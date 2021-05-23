By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was another sizzlin’ spring day on Sunday as temperatures once again reaching well into the 80s, and even some low 90s.READ MORE: NYPD Hate Crime Task Force Investigating Alleged Anti-Semitic Incident At Brooklyn Synagogue
A couple of showers and storms moved through in the afternoon, but we expect a bit of clearing overnight with more settled conditions.
The focus tonight and Monday will be the drastically cooler air. Temps overnight will bottom out near 60 in NYC, with 50s in the suburbs.READ MORE: 13 Firefighters Injured Battling Large Apartment Building Fire In Yonkers
And despite some sunshine Monday afternoon, temps will struggle to break out of the 60s, about five degrees below normal.
MORE NEWS: Catholic Churches In New York City Open To 100% Capacity
Tuesday will feature a nice rebound with mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid 70s, and the heat will return Wednesday with 90s and spotty storms back in the forecast.