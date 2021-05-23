YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters were on the scene of a four-alarm fire in Yonkers on Sunday evening.
Flames could be seen coming out of the roof of a three-story building on Maple Street.
Firefighters were facing smoky conditions trying to get the fire under control.
Buildings along the street are close together and it’s not clear if the fire spread to other structures.
There was no immediate word on how the blaze started or if there were any injuries.
