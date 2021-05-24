NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for the suspects behind a pair of anti-Semitic attacks Saturday in Brooklyn.

The NYPD is stepping up its presences in Jewish communities following a rise in hate crimes.

“We have seen some acts in the last few days — acts of violence and acts of hatred — that are absolutely unacceptable,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

There have been 63 reported anti-Jewish attacks in New York City this year, compared to 60 in the same period last year.

“There’s not much being done about it. People are arrested and then let out the next day,” one resident told CBS2.

NYPD passing out these wanted flyers in Borough Park, BK

The latest attack happened Saturday night in Borough Park, where police said two men went on an anti-Semitic crime spree.

They allegedly yelled anti-Jewish words at a group of men standing outside a synagogue on 16th Avenue. The victims ran inside and locked them out, but the suspects began banging on the door.

About 45 minutes later, they allegedly assaulted two teens walking on Ocean Parkway off 18th Avenue, demanding the teens say anti-Jewish statements. When they refused, police said the suspects beat them, putting one in a chokehold.

As the victims ran off, one suspect allegedly chased them with a bat.

Police said the suspects fled in a blue Toyota Camry, with a third person in the car.

The mayor and NYPD met with local Jewish leaders Friday about safety. Many wondered where the police were Saturday night.

NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said he’s to blame.

“I’ll take ownership of that. We had a meeting with each one of our borough chiefs to make sure that their presence was there. The misunderstanding is that if you have to take officers from other places to make sure it’s covered, then do as such,” he said. “And that’s where the mistake was made and we’re correcting it.”

On Sunday, hundreds rallied in Lower Manhattan against anti-Semitic attacks. President Joe Biden tweeted Monday, “The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop.”

