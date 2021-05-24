NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was stabbed during a robbery near the A train station in South Ozone Park on Monday night.
The incident happened near Lefferts Boulevard and Liberty Avenue.
It wasn't immediately clear if the victim was on the train or the platform.
Police said he was stabbed in the chest during a robbery and his wallet was taken.
The victim is expected to survive.
The suspect has not been found.