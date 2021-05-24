CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
EASTPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man shattered the front door of a Long Island pizzeria and stole the cash register.

It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on May 2 at Michelangelo Pizzeria on Eastport Manor Road in Eastport.

(Credit: Suffolk County Police)

Police said the suspect broke in using a hammer before stealing the register.

He took off in a dark colored Dodge Ram pickup truck with gold New York license plates.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

