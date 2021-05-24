EASTPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man shattered the front door of a Long Island pizzeria and stole the cash register.
It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on May 2 at Michelangelo Pizzeria on Eastport Manor Road in Eastport.READ MORE: Not Vaccinated Yet? New York Offering New Incentive Where You Could Win $5M
Police said the suspect broke in using a hammer before stealing the register.READ MORE: Suspect Kevin Dawkins, 36, Arrested In Mass Shooting At Fairfield Township, NJ House Party; 'Not A Random Act Of Violence' Attorney General Says
He took off in a dark colored Dodge Ram pickup truck with gold New York license plates.MORE NEWS: New York City Public Schools Return To In-Person Learning This Fall, No Remote Classes
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.