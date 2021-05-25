NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least seven people were injured after an early morning fire in Brooklyn.

The flames were so intense some residents escaped by jumping out of a window.

NYPD investigators are questioning a person in regards to the fire.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, traumatized families in East Flatbush tried salvaging what little belongings they could – after a fierce fire trapped them inside a two-story building early Tuesday morning.

A father and his family were among those who barely escaped.

“We smelled the fire. I opened the bedroom door, I come outside and I see that room was dark and smoky. I picked up my kids and come from the front,” said Kaid Kassim.

He says the only way out of his unit on East 95th Street and Clarkson Avenue was through his second story window. His wife and children frantically jumped out one by one.

In hazy surveillance video, you can see a gaggle of neighbors running over to the building, appearing to help someone who fell onto the ground.

“The stairs and the main door were already burned. You have to come out the window. We have only one chance to come out,” Kassim said.

It took more than 100 firefighters about an hour to bring the flames under control. The FDNY brought out their canine unit to sniff for accelerants, trying to find the cause of the fire, which left seven people injured, including one in critical condition.

Kassim says his children, ranging from 3 to 22, are among those hospitalized

“The 7 -year-old was burned, his hands, his arms,” Kassim said.

Kassim also owned the convenience store, Food Corp, located on the ground level of the building. The fire not only robbed the family of their home – but also their livelihood. Neighbors are devastated for them and other residents who now have no place to live.

“The store actually is the heart of the community because they are the only one that is open 24/7,” said Chris Graves.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.