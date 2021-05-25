NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dash cam video captured a dramatic dirt bike crash earlier this month in the Bronx.
Police said an SUV slammed into a dirt bike carrying two teens at a Hunts Point intersection.
Video shows fire erupt as bystanders rush to the wreckage.
Video shows fire erupt as bystanders rush to the wreckage.

A Baldor Foods driver captured the crash on video and helped put out the flames to save the boys.
“Fire, people were jumping, running outside… But something told me, ‘Julio, wake up, wake up, he needs you,'” said driver Julio Hernandez.
The teens survived but suffered serious injuries.
The SUV stayed at the scene, and no charges were filed.