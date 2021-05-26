NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect behind an unprovoked attack caught on camera in Midtown.
Surveillance video shows the suspect hit a 47-year-old man in the back of the head with what police described as a "hard plastic traffic looper tube."
It happened shortly before 9 p.m. last Thursday on West 47th Street between 9th and 10th avenues.
Police said the victim was taken to the Bellevue Hospital and treated for cuts to his head.
The suspect was last seen heading south on 9th Avenue toward 42nd Street.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.