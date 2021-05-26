BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A third person has died after a mass shooting at a house party over the weekend in South Jersey.
State police said 19-year-old Braylin Holmes died Monday.
Two suspects, 36-year-old Kevin Dawkins and 30-year-old Darrell Dawkins, have been arrested on weapons charges in the attack.
"This was not a random act of violence. This was a targeted attack," New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Monday.
Witnesses said partygoers rushed to escape the hail of gunfire Saturday in Fairfield Township, some jumping over those who had already been hit.
"They said the fire was coming from the woods. Then, when they went to run to their cars… It seemed like fire was coming that way. This was something set up, like they trapped them in that yard," John Fuqua told CBS2.
The names of the other two victims have not been released.