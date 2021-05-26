NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a man they say is behind a sex abuse incident on a city bus.
They say it happened Monday at 4:47 p.m. on the B82 express bus near the East 15th Street and Kings Highway stop.
According to police, the suspect approached a 38-year-old woman in a seat on the bus and pressed his crotch against her arm.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.