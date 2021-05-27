NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old girl was attacked by a group of people while waiting at a bus stop over the weekend in Brooklyn, police say.
It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday on Avenue U near Bragg Street in Sheepshead Bay.
Police said one suspect walked up to the teen, grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground.
The group then allegedly poured an unknown liquid on the girl, causing her to drop her cellphone and run away.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.