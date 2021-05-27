WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) — The mother of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick wants to meet with Republic senators Thursday, ahead of an expected vote on the January 6 Commission.
Officer Sicknick collapsed after engaging with rioters and died the next day.
Gladys Sicknick said her son and his fellow officers fought for hours trying to keep protesters from taking over the building. She added not having a commission look at what happened would be a slap in the face to them.
Officer Sicknick’s family is from South River, New Jersey, and he served in the New Jersey National Guard.