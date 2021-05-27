UPDATENJ Transit Service Resumes After Police Investigate Suspicious Package In Jersey City
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were seriously hurt when a fire broke out early Thursday morning in Queens.

The FDNY responded shortly after 4:15 a.m. to a three-story home on 101st Avenue near 101st Street in Jamaica.

Police said four females were rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. Their names and ages have not been released.

Firefighters had the blaze under control shortly after 5 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

