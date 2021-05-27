NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A brazen shootout was caught on video in broad daylight Tuesday on the Upper West Side.
It happened around 2:20 p.m. on West 103rd Street near Amsterdam Avenue.
Surveillance video shows two gunmen exchange fire, ducking between parked cars.
No injuries were reported.
Police said one suspect was seen riding away on a Go-Ped scooter.
Anyone with information about the shootout is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.