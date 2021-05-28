NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a group of men who have been forcing drivers to hand over their keys at gunpoint.
The NYPD says they’ve struck at least 19 times throughout the Bronx and Queens since May 22.READ MORE: Memorial Day Weekend Milestone: Rainy Weather Not Dampening Spirits Of Folks Leaving Their Masks At Home
According to police, the suspects drove up to the victims when they were parked, pulled out guns and demanded their car keys before driving off in the victims’ car.READ MORE: Family Of Brianna Lieneck Urges Boat Owners To Stay Safe On The Water Over Memorial Day Weekend
Police say in some incidents, the suspects also stole the victims’ other belongings.MORE NEWS: Nassau County Receiving $34.1 Million For Massive Road Repair Project
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.