NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s big news for the long-delayed Gateway Tunnel Project between New York City and New Jersey.
It has gotten the green light from the Biden administration.
New tunnels would allow for twice as many Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT trains to run under the Hudson River.
Friday’s release of an environmental impact study and record of decision allows authorities to draft a financing plan for the $11 billion project.
"This long-awaited step brings us much closer to beginning the critical work of constructing the new Hudson tunnel," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "Today's action is a key step forward to building rail infrastructure that will be dependable for decades to come."
“The Gateway Program is the most critical infrastructure project for our national economy and thanks to the competent leadership of President Biden, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and our federal partners, today we move another step closer to getting this project moving forward,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “The president and his team have been stalwart champions for New York from day one, and by now it should be clear to every American that this administration is serious about implementing the vision behind its bold infrastructure agenda.”