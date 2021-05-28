NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A federal judge has agreed to appoint an independent official to review the materials seized from Rudy Giuliani‘s home and office.
Agents removed electronic devices during the raids in April.READ MORE: CBS News: Feds Execute Search Warrant At Rudy Giuliani’s New York City Home
The judge agreed to name a so-called “special master” to protect attorney-client privilege.
Giuliani represents former president Donald Trump.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office is investigating whether Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian officials violated foreign lobbying laws.MORE NEWS: Andrew Giuliani Says He’s Running For Governor Of New York
Giuliani has not been charged, and he’s denied any wrongdoing.