NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A federal judge has agreed to appoint an independent official to review the materials seized from Rudy Giuliani‘s home and office.

Agents removed electronic devices during the raids in April.

The judge agreed to name a so-called “special master” to protect attorney-client privilege.

Giuliani represents former president Donald Trump.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is investigating whether Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian officials violated foreign lobbying laws.

Giuliani has not been charged, and he’s denied any wrongdoing.

