NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 27-year-old man was found stabbed to death Friday at a skate park on the Lower East Side.
Police were called around 7:45 a.m. to Coleman Skate near Monroe and Pike Streets.
A school bus driver had discovered the victim and called for help.
The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
His name has not been released, and the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.