By CBSNewYork Team
TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Here’s one election that’s sure to take off.

You can now vote to name three peregrine falcon chicks roosting atop the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Voting is in-person only at the Rockland and Westchester landings of the bridge and will be open for the next two weeks, and then again on June 3-6. Voting is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The names were proposed by students from Rockland and Westchester elementary and middle schools.

Here are the contenders:

  • Jimmy Falcon
  • Justin Beaker
  • Lord of the Wings
  • Luke Flywalker
  • Sky
  • Talon Zee
  • Wi-Fly
  • Zoom

The winning names will be announced on June 7 on the bridge’s Twitter account.

Previous winning names include: Cardi Beak, Talon-ted, Speedy, Bridge-ette, and Hudson.

You can check out the chicks on the bridge’s FalconCam.

CBSNewYork Team