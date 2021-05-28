TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Here’s one election that’s sure to take off.
You can now vote to name three peregrine falcon chicks roosting atop the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.READ MORE: Tri-State Seeing Signs Of Hope This Memorial Day Weekend After Trying Year
Voting is in-person only at the Rockland and Westchester landings of the bridge and will be open for the next two weeks, and then again on June 3-6. Voting is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The names were proposed by students from Rockland and Westchester elementary and middle schools.
Here are the contenders:READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
- Jimmy Falcon
- Justin Beaker
- Lord of the Wings
- Luke Flywalker
- Sky
- Talon Zee
- Wi-Fly
- Zoom
The winning names will be announced on June 7 on the bridge’s Twitter account.
Previous winning names include: Cardi Beak, Talon-ted, Speedy, Bridge-ette, and Hudson.
You can check out the chicks on the bridge’s FalconCam.MORE NEWS: 27-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death At Skate Park On Lower East Side