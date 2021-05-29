BETHPAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The triumphant return of the Bethpage Air Show on Long Island will have to wait.
Rainy weather has forced organizers to cancel Saturday’s event at Jones Beach.READ MORE: Despite Rainy Weather, Bright Smiles On The Jersey Shore This Memorial Day Weekend
The high-flying two day show had been sold out both Saturday and Sunday.READ MORE: Headstones Damaged At Sleepy Hollow Cemetery Immortalized By Washington Irving's Literary Classic
The decision whether to also cancel Sunday’s event will be made by 8:30 a.m. Sunday.MORE NEWS: Memorial Day Weekend Milestone: Rainy Weather Not Dampening Spirits Of Folks Leaving Their Masks At Home
Last year, the show was grounded by the pandemic.