By CBSNewYork Team
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The remains of a woman who was reported missing on Long Island seven years ago have been found.

Suffolk County Police say a cleaning crew found a body near Washington Drive in Mastic Beach on May 2.

According to police, the skeletal remains were found in a marsh and were taken to the Suffolk County medical examiner’s office.

On Friday, police said the remains had been identified as 58-year-old Lisa Westford. Westford had been reported missing from Mastic Beach in 2014.

The cause of death has not been released.

