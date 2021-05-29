MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The remains of a woman who was reported missing on Long Island seven years ago have been found.
Suffolk County Police say a cleaning crew found a body near Washington Drive in Mastic Beach on May 2.
According to police, the skeletal remains were found in a marsh and were taken to the Suffolk County medical examiner's office.
On Friday, police said the remains had been identified as 58-year-old Lisa Westford. Westford had been reported missing from Mastic Beach in 2014.
The cause of death has not been released.