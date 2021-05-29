PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut man is accused of calling in a fake bomb threat to a New Jersey medical facility.
Paramus Police say officers were sent to a building on Route 17 North for a report of a bomb threat on May 19.
Staff at the building told officers they had received several threatening phone messages from a man. During one call, he claimed there was a bomb in the building, but officers did not find anything suspicious inside.
Police were able to identify the caller as 32-year-old Anthony Spencer, of New Haven, Connecticut.
According to police, Spencer was upset a former friend was undergoing a medical procedure and called in the fake threat in an attempt to interrupt the procedure.
Spencer turned himself in to Paramus Police on May 20.
He was arrested and has been charged with false public alarm.