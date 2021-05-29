NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a man they say groped two women in the Bronx.
According to police, both incidents happened Thursday afternoon. The first one happened at 1:40 p.m. in an apartment building on East 147th Street and Southern Boulevard. Police say the suspect approached a 17-year-old girl from behind and touched her buttocks. The 17-year-old confronted him, and he took off, police said.
A short time later, at 2:30 p.m. inside an apartment building on Fox Street and Leggett Avenue, police say the same suspect exposed himself to a woman in an elevator and grabbed her buttocks. The victim was able to get off the elevator and the suspect took off.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.