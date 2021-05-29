HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Caden Clark and Cristian Cásseres Jr. scored goals and the New York Red Bulls beat Orlando 2-1, giving City its first loss of the season on Saturday.
Patryk Klimala whipped in a pass across the face of goal and Clark, who turned 18 on Thursday, tapped it home in the 35th minute to open the scoring for the Red Bulls (3-4-0). It was the homegrown player’s fourth straight game with a goal at Red Bull Arena.READ MORE: Tatum's 50 Points Carry Celtics Over Nets
Cásseres made it 2-0 for New York in the 60th minute, bending a free kick from behind the penalty arc into the upper left corner of the goal.READ MORE: Grossman's HR In 10th Gives Tigers Win Over Yankees
Silvester van der Water scored his first MLS goal in the 84th minute to pull Orlando City (3-1-3) back within one, but he misfired on another scoring chance that would have tied it in the 88th.MORE NEWS: After Spitting Incident, Young, Hawks Beat Knicks
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)